Kris Jenner Replaces Father’s Day Tribute With Inclusion of Caitlyn Jenner After Backlash

Whilst the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star did not at first celebrate her ex in her social media submit, their daughter Kendall comes out with her very own touching submit.

Kris Jenner has been slammed by supporters immediately after picking to exclude ex Caitlyn Jenner from a touching Father’s Day tribute on social media.

The “Retaining Up with the Kardashians” star celebrated all the dads in her lifestyle, like son Rob Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, Scott Disick, Travis Scott (II) and Kanye West.

Nevertheless, Caitlyn, who is father to her youngest kids Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, was noticeably absent from the collage shared on the web – and supporters had been speedy to criticise the star for her “cruel intentions”.

After attracting backlash, Kris swiftly eliminated the submit, just before uploading a modified edition, which featured Caitlyn. She has still to comment on the controversy.

Whilst the mum-of-6 was seemingly reluctant to honour Caitlyn, formerly Bruce Jenner, with a Father’s Day tribute, supermodel Kendall shared a touching submit in honour of her dad.

Alongside a clip of a youthful Kendall sharing a sweet kiss with her father, as effectively as a snap of herself, Kylie and Caitlyn, she only penned: “I love you.”

Kendall Jenner honored Robert Kardashian on Father’s Day.

Kendall also took to her Instagram Stories to share a tribute to mum Kris’ 1st husband, the late Robert Kardashian, penning alongside a snap of him and his canine: “In honour of Father’s Day. Robert Kardashian and his doberman.”