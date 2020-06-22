Kourtney Kardashian Says She’s “Thankful” for Scott Disick in Sweet Father’s Day Shout-Out

Satisfied Father’s Day, Scott Disick!

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated the massive day by posting a exclusive tribute on Instagram.

“Happy Father’s Day,” she wrote alongside a photograph of the exes posing with their kids Mason Disick, 10 Penelope Disick, seven and Reign Disick, five, “thankful for you and these three special ones.”

The gesture really should come as no shock to their followers. Right after all, the two are co-parenting pros and have enjoyed holidays and vacations with each other as a household.

“I feel like we’re just raising our kids how we would have raised them, whether we’re together or not,” Scott stated throughout a 2019 Poosh vlog. “And just because we are not together, our kids should not suffer.”

Nonetheless, the Trying to keep Up With the Kardashians stars did not get to this spot overnight.

“I think the hardest part was when we both started new relationships, don’t you?” Kourtney asked throughout the vlog. “Because that caused fights between you and I about introducing the kids. I think that caused the most challenges…We had to literally go to therapy to talk to even get through, like, to be able to communicate together.”