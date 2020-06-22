Kortje murders: Accused wants to be released on bail

Ryan Kyle Smith intends applying for bail in the situation exactly where he is charged with murdering Altecia and Raynecia Kortje.

A bail application could not be heard on Monday due to 1 facet of his information even now staying investigated.

Protesters outdoors the court demanded that no bail be granted.

Murder accused Ryan Kyle Smith, who allegedly stabbed to death mom and daughter Altecia and Raynecia Kortje in Cape Town, wants to be released on bail.

This was heard on Monday at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town.

The mom, aged 27, and her daughter, aged just seven, have been stabbed to death on 12 June. They have been identified in a property at 66 Commerce Street in Belhar.

Smith, 28, was arrested for the killings, and he appeared in court on Monday for a 2nd . He wore an all-black tracksuit with vivid red branding, and a quick, neat haircut. He is of medium height and match-hunting, with a slender, athletic create.

The court heard Smith intends applying to be released on bail. He believes he has grounds to inquire for his freedom, due to the fact he has a clean record and no prior convictions.

But his anticipated application for bail did not go ahead, as anticipated, due to the fact of a crucial micro-investigation.

The court heard that Smith had offered the State with two residential addresses he mentioned he would shell out if granted bail. But these now very first have to be personally checked and authenticated by the police investigating officer.

It will consider area this week, and Smith is due to seem in court once again on Monday, 29 June.

The State will oppose bail.

The court heard the court roll is previously jam-packed with a lot more than 30 situations for that day, due to many delays and postponements in the court technique triggered by good Covid-19 situations.

As a result, Smith’s bail application will only be heard if there is remaining on 29 June.

Outdoors the court, various ladies protested towards gender-primarily based violence, with graphic indicators and a pair of women’s panties with embroidered phrases, “No bail for killers”.

Protesters outdoors the Bellville Magistrate's Court.

At Smith’s very first look in court on Monday, 15 June, was advised by various ladies – which include an in-law of the victims’ extended loved ones – that Altecia had created a desperate bid to shield herself by approaching several state companies, as she had feared for her existence.

Kortje, although, had been turned away due to Covid-19 rules – and had rather been left vulnerable, and her murder had followed.

These allegations prompted the Division of Justice and Correctional Providers to refer the allegations to the Public Protector.

“If Altecia was indeed turned away, there will be grave consequences, as Altecia should have been assisted. No one who seeks help should ever be turned away. We therefore need the Public Protector to investigate as to what happened at court on that morning,” mentioned Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Providers John Jeffery.