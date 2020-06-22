Kelly Rowland Recalls Reuniting With Her Biological Father After 30 Years in Heartfelt Message

Remembering “cursing” Lovett prior to their meeting, Rowland mentioned that her head was flooded with ideas like, “Why didn’t you come find me?,” “Did you love me?,” and “Am I worthy?” But, individuals emotions faded away as soon as they reunited.

“And when I looked at him, and he looked at me, NOTHING CAME TO MY LIPS, not one word,” she shared. “I felt the Holy Spirit say to me,listen. I listened to him, I was nervous to trust him, nervous to forgive him,nervous to love him nervous about it all. And the truth is, I already loved him.”

As she continued, the “Motivation” singer explained that her husband Tim Weatherspoon encouraged her to forgive Lovett. Speaking to how her and her father’s romance has progressed, she extra, “And since this time, I have forgiven, and we have spoken everyday since! I have come to know SO much about myself, my family history, and even where my love of music & voice have come from.”