Justin Bieber ‘Gathered the Facts’ to Shut Down Sexual Assault Allegations

WENN

The ‘Sorry’ hitmaker’s statement arrives right after two unique girls came forward with allegations that he sexually assaulted them in two unique events back in 2014 and 2015.

Justin Bieber is not staying silent in the wake of sexual assault allegations which have been leveled at him by two unique girls. On Sunday, June 21, the Canadian star took to his Twitter account to deal with the situation “after talking with my wife and team.”

“I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight,” the husband of Hailey Baldwin explained in a series of tweets. “Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement.”

“In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location,” Justin insisted prior to displaying the receipts in the type of photographs from the evening in query, hotel area receipts, outdated tweets, and additional in an try to demonstrate his innocence.

“These photos clearly show me on stage with my assistant sidestage and the other with both of us in the streets of Austin afterwards on March 9 2014,” Justin wrote alongside photographs from SXSW 2014. He then showed a tweet from a fan who claimed to be seeing him at the 4 seasons on March 10th. “However I never stayed at the four seasons on the 9th or the 10th. This person put another tweet up earlier saying they saw me at the restaurant the following night not the hotel,” the “Sorry” hitmaker extra.

In an additional tweet, the singer proved that he “stayed with [Selena Gomez] and our buddies at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin mainly because our hotel reservation at LA Quinta and not the 4 seasons was messed up. Right here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th.”

He ended his statement by saying that he will get legal action for this situation. “Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action,” Justin stated.

This arrives right after two unique girls came forward with allegations that Justin sexually assaulted them in two unique events back in 2014 and 2015. A Twitter consumer by the identify of Danielle claimed the incident took area at the 4 Seasons Hotel on March 9, 2014 when he was in Houston, Texas with then-girlfriend Selena. She alleged that he very first approached her at an occasion held by his manager Scooter Braun at Banger’s Sausage Home and Beer Backyard in Austin.

Yet another girls recognized as Kadi, meanwhile, accused the “What Do You Mean?” hitmaker of raping her in May possibly 2015. She claimed that the incident occurred right after she acquired invited into the “Baby” singer’s area at the Langham Hotel in New York City.