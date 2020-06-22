Justin Bieber denies the sexual assault allegations!

Pop singer Justin Bieber has denied current allegations of sexual assault manufactured in excess of the weekend by a female on Twitter.

A female recognized as Danielle claimed that she met Bieber when she was 21, and he was 20, at a musical occasion in Austin.

In accordance to Danielle, on March 9, right after carrying out a shock set, the artist invited Danielle and her close friends to the 4 Seasons Hotel, wherever he took her to a separate space and assaulted her.

