Justin Bieber denies the sexual assault allegations!

Pop singer Justin Bieber has denied current allegations of sexual assault manufactured in excess of the weekend by a female on Twitter.

A female recognized as Danielle claimed that she met Bieber when she was 21, and he was 20, at a musical occasion in Austin.

In accordance to Danielle, on March 9, right after carrying out a shock set, the artist invited Danielle and her close friends to the 4 Seasons Hotel, wherever he took her to a separate space and assaulted her.

Considering that then, he has eliminated the Twitter submit.

Bieber jumped on Twitter to deny the allegations:

“Rumors are rumors, but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak up right away, but out of respect for so many victims who deal with these issues on a daily basis, I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before making any comments. statement, “says his initial tweet.

He continued: “In the last 24 hours a new Twitter appeared telling a story of myself involved in sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin, Texas, at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact, as I will soon show, I was never present in that place. “

He then launched a series of receipts, which look to demonstrate that he was with his then-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

Now other females also declare that they had been assaulted by the star.