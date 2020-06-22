Justin Bieber Denies Sexual Assault Accusations

Bieber continued, “In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location.”

Seemingly referring to Danielle’s claims, Bieber explained, “As her story advised I did shock a crowd in Austin at Sxsw in which I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a couple of songs. What this particular person did not know was that I attended that present with my then gf Selena Gomez.”

In a stick to-up tweet, Bieber shared an report from 2014 that “talks about Selena being there with me.” He also shared pictures that “clearly show me on stage with my assistant sidestage and the other with both of us in the streets of Austin afterwards on March, 2014.”

Per Danielle’s recounting of the occasions, she met the singer at an event hosted by Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun. She alleged that soon after the present a guy approached her and her close friends and asked if they needed to meet the singer.

In addition, she claimed that she and her close friends joined Bieber at the 4 Seasons. “Justin’s friend brought my 2 friends to a room, and he took me to another room,” Danielle alleged in her statement on Twitter, ahead of including that she had asked Bieber in which Gomez was “to make conversation, he told me not to worry about it and that she’ll come up to the room later.”