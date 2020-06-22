Jussie Smollett’s Alleged Attacker Demands Cops Return Confiscated Items

Instagram

Abel Osundairo desires law enforcement to return his private belongings previously seized in connection with alleged assault towards the former ‘Empire’ actor.

Abel Osundairo, a single of Jussie Smollett‘s alleged attackers, has known as on Chicago Police Division officials to return a amount of his private belongings.

In new court paperwork, Abel, who, along with his brother Ola, was accused by the former “Empire” star of attacking him final 12 months 2019, has demanded the return of a amount of things that had been seized when cops searched his residence following the incident.

In the papers, obtained by TMZ, Abel highlights a black ski mask and a red hat – which the pair allegedly purchased and utilised in the assault – along with two firearms, two iPhones, and 5 bottles of bleach.

Surveillance video from days prior to the obvious assault showed the Osundairo brothers acquiring the listed things and Jussie previously claimed his attackers had been sporting ski masks. Authorities seized red hats when they raided the brothers’ residence.

Abel also desires a script from “Empire” to be returned. He and Ola appeared on the display as extras.

In accordance to the paperwork, Abel’s attorney, Gloria Schmidt, says her consumer has “been patient but has now been deprived of his personal property for over a year and there exists no good cause for any further delay in returning his items to him.”

A exclusive prosecutor in the situation is now identifying no matter whether handing more than the things would prejudice the situation in any way.