Joshua Jackson Thanks Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon for Helping Him Navigate Parenthood

The ‘Dawson’s Creek’ alum is grateful for his ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ co-stars for parenting assistance as he turns into a very first-time father following wife Jodi Turner-Smith gave birth to a child boy.

Joshua Jackson relied on his “Minor Fires All over the place” co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington for parenting assistance following starting to be a dad in April 2020.

The actor welcomed his very first little one, a daughter, with wife Jodie Turner-Smith earlier this yr, and the 42-yr-previous advised The Hollywood Reporter his well-known pals proved invaluable when it came to navigating parenthood.

“I was going through a pretty significant change during the show: I found out my wife was pregnant,” Josh shared, as he named the two stars had been the most supportive.

“So having a collection of super-mums around me helped with everything from finding doctors to baby clothes to ‘what to expect’ advice.”

Earlier this yr, the former “Dawson’s Creek” star posted a letter on Instagram, in which he gushed about Jodie as she celebrated her very first Mother’s Day as a mum.

“I have never witnessed a more powerful being than you through those moments. Thank you for the depth of grace you have found since our daughter has arrived,” he gushed.

“The commitment that you make look so effortless but I know is anything but. Thank you for making me a father. For trusting me enough to embark on this journey together. I am humbled more and more every day by that. I love you.”