Joseph Gordon-Levitt on beating lockdown online

Inception and Dark Knight Rises star Joseph Gordon-Levitt was just 3 weeks into filming a new Television present when it was shut down due to the coronavirus.

But he was not going to allow lockdown stifle creativity. Sometime in the past he began a neighborhood online with my brother named HitRecord enabling individuals to commence tasks and locate collaborators to get the job done with.

He spoke to Click’s Spencer Kelly about how it worked, how he noticed the long term of the movie and Television marketplace and the most likely influence of social media.

