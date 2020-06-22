John Legend Gets Britney Spears and Queen Elizabeth II’s Cardboard Cutouts for Father’s Day Special

WENN

‘John Legend and Relatives: A Larger Enjoy Father’s Day’ capabilities appearances by Stevie Wonder, Shaquille O’Neal and Jesse Tyler Ferguson between other individuals, and presents a tribute to George Floyd.

John Legend was joined by cardboard cutouts of a host of well known faces, which include Britney Spears, Lizzo and Queen Elizabeth II, for his “John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father’s Day” present.

The crooner’s 1-hour Television unique aired on ABC on Sunday, June 21, and kicked off with a unique effectiveness by Legend and his well known pals, which include Snoop Dogg and Ne-Yo, of a brand new Father’s Day-inspired track.

“Oh, the time has come, the morning of the third Sunday in June,” he belted out, singing the track’s opening lyrics. “My wife is downstairs wide awake and all my kids are, too. I don’t know what they planned for me, but tonight, I’m gonna say, it was an absolutely perfect Father’s Day.”

Afterwards, he informed viewers, “Today is Father’s Day, a day where people all around the world celebrate dads… Some friends and I are celebrating Father’s Day by singing a few songs and hopefully adding some laughter to your day.”

The present incorporated segments this kind of as wife Chrissy Teigen‘s “Oops, I Forgot About Father’s Day” final-minute present guidebook, and the “Legend Family Father’s Day Barbecue” – which incorporated representations of some of the star’s favourite well known faces, considering that the couple had been isolating amid the coronavirus crisis.

“See honey, all our friends are here!” he excitedly informed Teigen following bringing her to the backyard, the place he carried out “I Do” from his new album, “Bigger Love”, and a cover of Elton John‘s “Your Song”, as heartwarming household footage of him and his loved ones had been proven.

Stevie Wonder, Shaquille O’Neal, Quincy Jones, Frequent, Scottie Pippen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Marlon Wayans, as effectively as Legend’s personal father Ronald, also participated in the unique, which ended with Legend paying out tribute to the late George Floyd with performances of “Never Break and Bigger Love”.