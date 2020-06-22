Jimmy Kimmel Laughing at Megan Fox’s Story of Being Sexualized by Michael Bay at 15 Enrages Twitter

WENN

In a resurfaced video from 2009, the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Reside!’ host can make a joke in excess of the ‘Transformers’ actress’ confession that she was advised to ‘dance beneath a waterfall’ in a bikini as an added in ‘Bad Boys II’.

Jimmy Kimmel is dealing with the wrath of individuals on Twitter right after an previous interview resurfaced on-line exhibiting his response to Megan Fox‘s confession of becoming sexualized by Michael Bay at 15. In the 2009 clip from “Jimmy Kimmel Reside!“, the then-23-yr-previous actress described doing work with the director for the 1st time as an added in the 2003 film “Bad Boys II” when she was a mere teenager.

“I was wearing a stars and stripes bikini and a red cowboy hat and six-inch heels, and he approved it,” she recalled. “They said, you know, Michael, she’s 15, so you can’t sit her at the bar and she can’t have a drink in her hands.”

“So his solution to that problem was to then have me dancing underneath the waterfall, getting soaking wet. I’m 15, I was in 10th grade,” she reiterated, as the audience laughed and applauded as an alternative of becoming horrified. Jimmy quipped, “Perfectly wholesome.”

“That’s sort of a microcosm of how Bay’s mind works,” she additional, to which Jimmy responded, “Yeah, well, that’s really a microcosm of how all our minds work – but some of us have the decency to repress those thoughts and pretend that they don’t exist.”

The unique poster of the video wrote along with the clip, “Clip from 2009 where Megan Fox tells a story about Michael Bay sexualising her as a 15 y/o. The crowd laughs, and Kimmel makes gross jokes. Teen girls being preyed on by older men has never been taken seriously and still isn’t.”

In one more aspect from the very same interview, Jimmy made available Megan a drawing of himself and the actress “together” in bed with the late-evening speak display host making an attempt to stick his tongue in her mouth.

Folks have considering that reacted in disgust to the resurfaced clips. “The way Hollywood and the media treated Megan Fox in general was deeply disgusting,” 1 individual tweeted. An additional echoed the sentiment, “What an utterly disgusting take by Kimmel. Why is, ‘I’m so sorry that happened to you’, something that is beyond his imagination to say. Instead he offers, ‘We all have those thoughts, but we repress them’. God damn, she was 15. Who the Hell is ‘We’?”

“why do men tell on themselves,” a baffled consumer commented. A fourth individual reacted, “I think Fox’s reaction shows a lot. She’s so clearly visibly upset by Kimmel’s reaction but can’t say anything to his awful joke. This is terrible to watch, it’s a kind of abuse in real-time. Even a high star celebrity is not immune.”

A person else blasted Jimmy, “basically said, ‘we all have thoughts sexualizing minors but we keep quiet about it bc we are good guys.’ i knew there was a reason i always instinctively disliked jimmy kimmel.” An additional additional, “And she repeatedly stated ‘I was fifteen’ like trying to see if it will hit home for Kimmel but… Sucks!”

Megan went on to perform for Michael in the 1st two “Transformers” film, right up until their romance turned sour and she departed from the franchise. She has previously shared her unpleasant expertise doing work with the filmmaker, the moment describing him as “infamous for being a tyrant on set.”