Impossible’ for Saving Him From Addiction

Paramount Images

The ‘Shaun of the Dead’ actor opens up on his journey to overcoming alcohol addiction, claiming that the ‘Mission: Impossible’ position assisted distract him from consuming.

Simon Pegg‘s recovery from alcoholism was aided by the distraction of filming “Mission: Not possible Ghost Protocol“.

The British star observed accomplishment in the mid-2000s following his zombie comedy “Shaun of the Dead” grew to become a big hit and earned him roles like technological innovation specialist Benji Dunn in “Mission: Not possible III“.

Nevertheless, behind the scenes the actor was battling an alcohol dilemma and attended the Priory Clinic in advance of commencing function on the upcoming “Mission: Not possible” movie, 2011’s “Ghost Protocol”.

Speaking to British newspaper The Sunday Occasions, the star explained that filming the film assisted him quit booze for great, as he praised the manufacturing workforce for becoming “really helpful” and supporting him on his journey to sobriety.

“They made sure that my family was on standby to come out if needs be,” he shared. “One of the problems you have as an actor sometimes is separation anxiety. You’re away from your family a lot. I’d just had a baby and the thought of being away for a long time was troubling me, so they were just really helpful in making sure I was feeling happy and comfortable.”

Crediting director Brad Bird and co-star Tom Cruise with assisting him recover, he extra, “By that time I was in a much, much better place. That film couldn’t have come at a better time because I got in good shape and started to just have fun, working with Brad and Tom. It was an adventure. We went to Prague and Dubai and Vancouver. It was part of my recovery, I think.”

Speaking of Tom’s support on set, he explained, “I didn’t ask who knew (about his alcoholism), but I think he did. He’s always been very supportive.”

Whilst Simon is convinced his co-stars knew of his problematic romance with drink, he confessed he struggled to inform shut pal and comedy companion Nick Frost about it.

“I think Nick knew, but he didn’t want to admit it because it was too scary,” Simon says. “But it’s a very private hell that you’re in. You’re trying to look OK to other people.”

“You’re creating this reality that you’re not unwell, and you’re trying to believe that, whereas really you’re clearly not well and you’re very sad, and drinking, or whatever you’re doing, to try and change how you feel. It’s a strange kind of split personality that you have.”