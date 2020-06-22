Impaired Driver Pushes Into Jeep, Pedestrian Struck And Killed By Crash – Dallas / Fort Worth

GARLAND, Texas () – A guy was arrested right after resulting in a crash that led to a deadly automobile-ped in Garland.
It occurred this morning all around 9 a.m. in the northbound lanes of LBJ Freeway close to Centerville Street.
Police stated the driver of a Dodge Challenger was going at a higher fee of velocity, darting in and out of website traffic.
The Challenger hit a Jeep Liberty, which was then pushed onto the shoulder from the force of the crash and struck a pedestrian.
That particular person died.
Police established the driver of the Challenger was impaired and the guy was arrested.
Precise costs and a mug shot will be launched later on on Monday.
The title and gender of the victim wasn’t launched.