Impaired Driver Pushes Into Jeep, Pedestrian Struck And Killed By Crash – Dallas / Fort Worth

GARLAND, Texas () – A guy was arrested right after resulting in a crash that led to a deadly automobile-ped in Garland.

It occurred this morning all around 9 a.m. in the northbound lanes of LBJ Freeway close to Centerville Street.

Police stated the driver of a Dodge Challenger was going at a higher fee of velocity, darting in and out of website traffic.

The Challenger hit a Jeep Liberty, which was then pushed onto the shoulder from the force of the crash and struck a pedestrian.

That particular person died.

Police established the driver of the Challenger was impaired and the guy was arrested.

Precise costs and a mug shot will be launched later on on Monday.

The title and gender of the victim wasn’t launched.