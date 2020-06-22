I-70 to close this weekend from Steele/Vasquez to I-270 for Central 70 Project.

A area of Interstate 70 in Denver will close this weekend as aspect of the ongoing Central 70 Task for bridge demolition and development.

The westbound I-70 off ramp to the Steele Street and Vasquez Boulevard interchange will close completely on Friday, in accordance to the Colorado Division of Transportation.

Also on Friday I-70 will close from the Steele/Vasquez interchange to Interstate 270 for the weekend. Visitors on southbound Colorado Boulevard will shift somewhat to the west in the region of Interstate 70.

The closures and lane shift are necessary for the demolition of a area of the outdated Colorado Boulevard bridge and continued development of the lowered highway area.

Visitors impacts are:

Eastbound and westbound I-70 complete closure in between Steele/Vasquez and I-270 from 10 p.m. Friday to five a.m. Monday.

Drivers on westbound I-70 will be detoured north on I-270 to I-76 west and will get I-25 south back to I-70.

Motorists on eastbound I-70 will be detoured north on I-25 to I-76 east and will carry on south on I-270 to I-70.

The Steele/Vasquez interchange ramp “does not exist in the final alignment of the Central 70 Project and will, therefore, not be rebuilt,” the information release stated.

A new 46th North Avenue interchange, even so, will “provide greater connectivity between Steele Street and Colorado Boulevard,” in accordance to CDOT. Starting Monday, motorists will exit westbound I-70 at Colorado Boulevard and travel across Colorado Boulevard to 46th North Avenue to Steele Street.

The ongoing Central 70 Task will reconstruct a 10-mile stretch of I-70, include 1 new Express Lane in each and every route, eliminate a 56-12 months-outdated viaduct and reduce the interstate in between Brighton and Colorado boulevards.