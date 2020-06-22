Hurricane Chris Released From Jail on $500K Bond Following Murder Charges

Instagram

The ‘A Bay Bay’ rapper has been freed from prison on 500,000 bond right after he was arrested for 2nd-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting at a gasoline station.

–

Rapper Hurricane Chris has been freed on $500,000 bond following his arrest for 2nd-degree murder.

The “A Bay Bay” star, true identify Christopher Dooley, Jr., was taken into custody on Friday, June 19, 2020 right after a guy was identified with many gunshot wounds at a gasoline station in Shreveport, Louisiana.

The victim died at a close by hospital. In accordance to nearby information reviews, Chris informed police he took aim at the man mainly because he imagined he was attempting to steal his vehicle, but investigators declare surveillance video footage signifies the shooting was not an act of self-defence.

The motor vehicle Chris claimed as his personal was identified to have been reported stolen from Texas, prompting cops to also charge the 31 yr outdated with unlawful possession of stolen objects, costing him an more $10,000 in bond funds, which was posted on Sunday.

Regardless of the criminal investigation, Chris stays constructive he will be exonerated of the costs.

In a statement launched on Sunday, his lawyer says, “The prayers of Mr. Dooley are with the family of the deceased as well as his own family at this time. He is confident that at the end of a thorough and just investigation of this incident, his name will be cleared.”