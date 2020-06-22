High of 80 Monday with possible afternoon thunderstorms

Denver really should see a somewhat cooler day Monday, with temperatures peaking all over 80 degrees below primarily sunny skies with a 20% likelihood of showers and thunderstorms right after one p.m., in accordance to Nationwide Climate Support forecasters in Boulder.





Monday evening, forecasters are calling for a 30% likelihood of precipitation ahead of midnight, dropping to a slight likelihood of rain in between midnight and three a.m. as temperatures fall to all over 56 degrees overnight.

That pattern of warm temperatures and the likelihood of afternoon thunderstorms is anticipated to proceed all week, with temperatures remaining in the 80s on Tuesday ahead of climbing back into the 90s for substantially of the rest of the week, in accordance to the climate services.