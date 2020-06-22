High Court judge Dyson Heydon harassed women: inquiry

Former High Court Justice Dyson Heydon sexually harassed 6 female judges’ associates, an independent inquiry has discovered.

High Court Chief Justice Susan Kiefel stated in a statement on Monday the court was “ashamed that this could have happened at the High Court of Australia”.

An investigation report by former inspector-common of intelligence and protection Dr Vivienne Thom has been presented to the 6 complainants and Justice Heydon. (Affiliate Link)

The court was recommended in 2019 of allegations of sexual harassment towards the former judge.

Former High Court Justice Dyson Heydon.

“The investigation found that six former court staff members who were judges’ associates were harassed by the former justice,” Justice Kiefel stated.

“The findings are of severe concern to me, my fellow justices, our chief executive and the employees of the court.

She stated a sincere apology had been provided to the 6 ladies, who had produced tricky choices to come forward with their complaints.

Until eventually now the court has not spoken publicly about the investigation.

A variety of ladies requested confidentiality.

“The court now confirms that the topic of the investigation was the Honourable Dyson Heydon AC QC,” Justice Kiefel stated.

“We inquire that the media respect the privacy of the complainants.”

Mr Heydon informed the Sydney Morning Herald through his attorneys Pace and Stacey: “Any allegation of predatory behaviour or breaches of the law is categorically denied by our consumer.”

“Our consumer says that if any carry out of his has triggered offence, that end result was inadvertent and unintended and he apologises for any offence triggered.”

Amongst the allegations reported by the Herald, Mr Heydon inappropriately touched ladies at functions and took youthful associates back to his chambers and his accommodation in which he harassed them.

The investigation also produced 6 suggestions which have been acted on:

* A human assets policy pertinent to the personalized employees of justices

* Far better induction course of action for associates

* A assistance man or woman for associates, who can act as a conduit to the chief executive and principal registrar

* Clarification that confidentiality demands for associates relate only to the perform of the court

* Associates are not obliged to attend social functions.

Justice Kiefel stated the court had taken a shut search at its policies and processes.

“There is no spot for sexual harassment in any workplace,” Justice Kiefel stated.