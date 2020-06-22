Here's how to deregister your phone number from Google's RCS Chat

You can now quickly deregister your phone number even when you do not have your earlier gadget with you.

What you want to know

Google has last but not least produced it less complicated for consumers to deregister their phone numbers from its RCS chat method.

End users can now deregister their phone number and disable RCS chat attributes with an on the internet kind.

The new method has not been formally announced by Google still.

Google has quietly rolled out a new method to assist consumers flip RCS chat attributes off on their earlier phone when switching platforms. The new method occurs to be just about identical to that utilised by Apple, enabling consumers to deregister their phone number making use of an on the internet kind. Google’s new remedy was very first spotted by a consumer on Reddit.

When you switch from an Android phone supporting Google’s RCS chat services to an unsupported phone, it is advisable that you flip off RCS on your earlier Android gadget to keep away from troubles this kind of as missing text messages.

If you do not have your earlier gadget with you, all you want to do is head above to this hyperlink and enter your phone number. When your phone number is verified, chat attributes will be turned off on your earlier gadget.

In situation you have your earlier gadget with you, you can disable RCS chat attributes from inside the Messages app.

Open Messages on the gadget. Tap on A lot more Alternatives ⋮ > Settings > Chat attributes Flip off the toggle upcoming to Allow chat attributes.

