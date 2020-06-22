Here’s An Updated List Of Positive Cases, Deaths – Detroit

MICHIGAN ( DETROIT) – The Michigan Division of Wellness and Human Providers announced extra optimistic scenarios of coronavirus ailment 2019 (COVID-19).

This brings the state complete of COVID-19 scenarios to 61,409 and five,853 deaths as of June 22 at two p.m.

There have been 49,290 recovered Covid-19 scenarios in the state as of June 19.

For the most recent numbers, take a look at right here. They are up to date everyday at with coronavirus updates integrated as of 10 a.m.

