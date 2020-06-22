Henry Cavill Set to Be Back to Work in August to Resume Filming ‘The Witcher’

Netflix

The cast and crew members of the Netflix series are scheduled to resume filming the 2nd season approximately 5 months immediately after the manufacturing was shut down due to pandemic.

Manufacturing on actor Henry Cavill‘s Television hit “The Witcher” has been green-lighted to commence yet again on August 17, 2020.

Cast and crew will get back to the 2nd season of the Netflix series immediately after the coronavirus pandemic shut down all filming tasks in the U.K. and U.S. in mid-March 2020.

“The Witcher” was one particular of the very first main exhibits to shut down, on the identical day star Kristofer Hivju examined optimistic for COVID-19.

Final week, sources exposed Universal’s “Jurassic Planet: Dominion” will be the very first main studio film to re-commence filming in the U.K. on July six, 2020 at Pinewood Studios close to London.

Producers of “The Witcher”, which shoots at Arborfield Studios – just outdoors the capital, verify the restart in a Twitter message that read through, “I’m dusting off my lute and quill / I have some news, some mead to spill / After all the months we’ve been apart / It’s time for production to restart / The Witcher and his bard – who’s flawless / Will reunite on set 17 August.”