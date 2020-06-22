Hamilton And Disney Just Released The First Trailer

“May you always be satisfied…”
Final evening, Lin-Manuel Miranda shared the trailer with the caption, “May you always be satisfied…”
And let us just say, I received chills merely from hearing the opening notes of the songs.
The trailer puts supporters appropriate on stage with the unique Broadway cast, and TBH, it can be the best present.
Along with a initial seem at some of the iconic moments from the musical — like Phillipa Soo carrying out “Burn” — you can hear snippets of “Alexander Hamilton” and “Satisfied.”
Following the trailer announcement, Lin appeared on Excellent Morning America this morning and spilled some of the secrets and techniques about filming the film.
Lin explained that Hamilton was essentially filmed above many days. He mentioned, “It was basically a three-day film shoot.”
He continued, “We filmed a live performance with cameras in the audience on a Sunday matinee. Then the audience left. We continued to film close-ups, dolly shots, and crane shots all night Sunday.”
“All day Monday we filmed close-ups and Steadicam, and all the coverage you would want to get in the movie.”
“Continuing to film Tuesday morning, all the way to another live show Tuesday night with all the cameras in the audience in different positions.”
Generally, Hamilton will get you as near to a Broadway efficiency as you can probably get.
I am so fired up and if you need to have me, I will be viewing this trailer on a loop for the following couple of weeks.
