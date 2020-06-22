Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Father’s Day With Photo of Chris Martin and Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating the fathers in her daily life.

On Father’s Day, the Goop founder took to Instagram to spend tribute to ex Chris Martin and husband Brad Falchuk with a sweet submit.

For her shout-out, Paltrow shared snaps of the dads in action, which include a image of the Coldplay rocker, who is at this time dating Dakota Johnson, and daughter Apple Martin, 16, sharing a enjoyable father-daughter second on a boat. The submit also featured a image of son Moses Martin, 14, sitting on a sofa with his dad and Falchuk flashing the camera huge smiles.

“Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads out there,” Paltrow wrote. “Sending you all love.”



This is not the 1st time that the pleasant exes have proved they’ve remained shut following their 2014 divorce. In the previous, Paltrow and Martin have incorporated every other in main milestones with their new important other people. Back in 2019, the Avengers: Endgame star invited the “Fix You” singer and their kids to her and Falchuk’s honeymoon, generating the getaway a relatives affair.