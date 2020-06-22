Government strips acting AbaThembu King Azenathi Dalindyebo of his title, benefits and car

Azenathi Dalindyebo has been advised to stage down as acting king.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has ordered acting King Azenathi Dalindyebo to instantly vacate his father’s palace.

He has also been ordered to depart behind state help sources, like a white Jeep SUV, petrol cards and cellphones.

The sacking is anticipated to pave the way for the re-coronation of his father, the rightful king of AbaThembu Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo.

Acting AbaThembu King Azenathi Dalindyebo has been fired from his place by Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane.

Mabuyane has also ordered Azenathi to instantly vacate the Bumbane Wonderful Location palace and depart behind the state cellphones, government car and petrol cards as his phrase of workplace has come to an finish.

In a letter dated 19 June, Mabuyane reminded Azenathi that his contract expired on eight February, 2020.

“You are hereby informed that your services have been terminated with immediate effect and your last date of salary was 15 June, 2020.”

Mabuyane additional: “You are hereby requested to vacate the office and palace of Dalindyebo Kingship with immediate effect on receipt of this correspondence.”

All government help sources, namely motor motor vehicle, fuel cards and cellphones are anticipated to be collected from Azenathi by Cooperative Governance and Regular Affairs (Cogta) officials.

Mabuyane stated his actions had been mandated by part 26, sub-part five of 2017, which reads as follows:

“The Premier must review an acting appointment of an acting traditional leader every three years to establish whether the acting appointment is still necessary.”

Azenathi failed to react to ‘s messages at the of creating. His comment will be additional the moment acquired.

Contacted for comment to confirm the legitimacy of the letter, the premier’s spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha confirmed that Mabuyane had sent it to Azenathi.

“This communication means AbaThembu King, His Majesty, Zwelibanzi Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo returns to his throne. This is done in line with relevant and applicable legislations regulating such processes and decisions. Government wants to complete this process soon,” he stated.

The sacking is anticipated to pave the way for the re-coronation of his father, Buyelakhaya Dalindyebo, the rightful king of AbaThembu, whose reign was interrupted by his incarceration in 2015.

Azenathi ascended to the throne in 2016, regardless of his father instructing him not to vie for the royal place and informing him that he desired his wife to act although he was in jail.

Right after serving only 4 many years of his 12-yr sentence, Buyelakhaya was launched from prison in December and desired his son to stage down.

Buyelakhaya was launched on a particular remission of sentence by President Cyril Ramaphosa as component of a Reconciliation Day selection to grant particular remission to specific classes of offenders.

Father and son then clashed to the extent that Azenathi opened a situation of assault towards his father soon after Buyelakhaya allegedly attacked him with an axe at 3am on 13 March.

Azenathi also obtained a safety buy towards his father and the matter is nonetheless in advance of the courts.

Buyelakhaya desired his wife to act on his behalf although he was in prison, and had written a series of letters advising the then-University of Totally free State pupil Azenathi to concentrate on his scientific studies as an alternative.

He had usually maintained in his letters that, as a father, he can’t be subjected to his son.

Buyelakhaya was sent to jail in 2015, soon after a prolonged appeals course of action ended, for arson, kidnapping, assault with intent to lead to grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice. He was observed guilty of terrorising some of his topics in the 1990s.

Final month, reported that the royal relatives of the kingdom of AbaThembu desired to know why Azenathi continued to get a salary and other benefits from the government.

Final month, the royal relatives, recognized also as the Ngangelizwe Royal Loved ones, wrote to Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha, asking him to describe why Azenathi continued to get a salary/stipend, a state-sponsored motor vehicle and other benefits, regardless of his acting time period obtaining lapsed.