Gov. Abbott Still Pushing For Permanent To-Go Alcohol Sales In Texas – Dallas / Fort Worth

TEXAS () – Governor Greg Abbott is pushing for completely enabling to-go alcohol in Texas, some thing at first brought about by shutdowns due to the coronavirus.

Now, the state legislature has signed on to file a bill to make that come about.

On Saturday, Abbott wrote, “This has my support,” on Twitter in reference to an short article about a campaign by Texas restaurant leaders to make alcohol to-go revenue everlasting.

This has my help! Dining establishments start push to make alcohol-to-go everlasting in Texas.#txlegehttps://t.co/2MjMQBJ9tG — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 21, 2020

State Rep. Tan Parker, whose district contains a portion of Denton County joined in saying he also would file a bill in help of the situation for the following legislative session.

In March, the governor issued an purchase that permitted dining establishments to supply alcoholic drinks with meals purchases. Because the COVID-19 pandemic, all dining establishments have been constrained to delivery or to-go solutions only.

“From what I hear from Texans, we may just let this keep on going forever,” mentioned Abbott in a tweet posted at the time.

Alcohol-to-go revenue can proceed soon after Could one. From what I hear from Texans, we could just allow this maintain on going permanently.#txlege https://t.co/ossCXyNuPd — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 29, 2020

In April, Abbott mentioned alcohol to-go revenue in Texas are permitted to proceed previous Could one as his strategies to gradually reopen Texas have been set to start.

His most current tweet, and push of the situation comes as many bars across Texas have had their alcohol permits suspended for 30 days for violating social distancing tips, in accordance to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC).

Abbott also advised the TABC months in the past, to waive specified provisions to make it possible for companies, wholesalers, and merchants of alcoholic drinks to repurchase or promote back unopened merchandise.

Texas yet again reported a record variety of new coronavirus circumstances Saturday.

Most recent Coronavirus Information | Coronavirus Assets