Google for Startups launches digital accelerator for women founders in Canada

Google for Startups is launching a 3-month digital accelerator for women founders in Canada and the United States.
The accelerator is for Seed to Series A engineering startups primarily based in North America. The system is made to carry Google’s packages, solutions, persons and engineering to women founder communities.
It will supply mentorship and technical undertaking assistance, along with workshops centered on machine studying, merchandise layout, buyers acquisition and leadership improvement.
The system will also supply unique invitations to technical bootcamps hosted by Google and the possibility to supply suggestions to Google merchandise teams.
“Part of our focus is to create opportunity for diverse communities, and we’ll use the best of Google’s people, network and advanced technologies to help women founders build and scale successful products and businesses, and bridge the gap between men and women in the startup ecosystem,” stated Ashley Francisco, the head of startup improvement ecosystem in Canada, in a press release.
Applications for the system are now open and will be accepted till July 22nd.
Supply: Google for Startups Accelerator