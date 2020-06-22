Golf Star Michelle Wie Offers First Look at Baby Girl

Significantly less than a 12 months soon after tying the knot with Jonnie West, the sportswoman announces that she and her husband welcomed their initial little one collectively two days ahead of Father’s Day.
Golf star Michelle Wie is a new mum.
The sportswoman and her husband, Jonnie West, have welcomed their initial little one, a child woman.
Michelle shared the initial pictured of minor Makenna on social media on Sunday, June 21, two days soon after providing birth.
“Kenna baby, I have waited my entire life to meet you,” she wrote. “Makenna Kamalei Yoona West, your daddy and I love you more than any words can describe. You are our entire (world) we can’t wait to watch you grow.”
Michelle wed Jonnie, the son of basketball legend Jerry West in August (19).
