Golden Globes to Take Place on Date Vacated by Oscars Due to Pandemic

The approaching 78th yearly Golden Globe Awards is scheduled to fill in the empty slot left by the Academy Awards in February simply because of the coronavirus crisis.

Officials at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association are following the instance set by Oscars and Independent Spirit Awards bosses and moving their 2021 prizegiving.

The 78th yearly Golden Globes, which are usually handed out early in January, will be presented on February 28.

Final week, each the Academy Awards and the Spirits have been moved from dates in February to the finish of April 2021 as a outcome of the coronavirus pandemic, which has frozen the globe’s movie sector for the final 3 months.

The Critics’ Selection Awards and the Santa Barbara Worldwide Movie Festival will also consider area later on than normal, in March 2021.

Ironically, the Golden Globes will consider area on the date vacated by the Oscars.