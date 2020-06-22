Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards To Take Place In 2021 – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Golden Globe Awards and the Critic Choice Awards will get spot in 2021 on a somewhat delayed routine.

The Golden Globes announced Monday their 78th yearly awards display will get spot on February 28, 2021. The Golden Globe Awards, which will be held at The Beverly Hilton, usually requires spot in January.

The 26th Yearly Critics Choice awards will air dwell on the CW Network on March seven, 2021. It will be broadcast from Barker Hangar at Santa Monica Airport. The Critics Choice Awards also commonly requires spot in January.

The 47th yearly Daytime Emmys, which was scheduled to get spot this month, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Academy Awards is at this time scheduled to get spot on Feb. 28, but there are reviews the Oscars could also be postponed.