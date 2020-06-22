Gabrielle Union’s Father’s Day Gift to Dwyane Wade Is a Total Slam Dunk

“Zion, born as a boy, came home and said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you guys,'” he mentioned for the duration of a take a look at to The Ellen DeGeneres Present. “‘I think going forward I am ready to live my truth. I want to be referenced as ‘she’ and ‘her.’ I would love for you guys to call me Zaya.'”

“I looked at her and said, ‘You are our leader. You are our leader and this is our opportunity to allow you to be a voice,'” he additional. “Right now, it’s through us because she’s 12 years old, but eventually it will be through her.”

In an interview with Excellent Morning America, Wade mentioned, “It was a process for us to sit down with our daughter and find out who she is and what she likes and not put something on her because, as parents, we put our hopes and we put our fears on our kids. With Zaya, we decided to listen to her and she’s leading us on this journey.”