Gabrielle Union Gifts Dwyane Wade His Dream Car on Father’s Day

The former’ America’s Acquired Talent’ judge surprises her husband with a vintage Ford Bronco as she heaps praise on the retired basketball player in a sweet Instagram note.

Gabrielle Union manufactured her husband Dwyane Wade‘s 2020 Father’s Day unforgettable by surprising him with the keys to his dream car.

The retired basketball player took to Instagram on Sunday, June 21, 2020 to share his pleasure, posting a video of himself alongside a white 1974 Ford Bronco.

“Happy Fathers Day to Meeeeee!!!!” Wade shared. “I mentioned years ago that when I moved to LA I would love a Bronco!! Well the wife was listening. Thank you @gabunion you did that!!!!”

In the video, Union can be heard off camera saying, “Don’t ever say I didn’t do nothing for you. I love you.”

The actress also marked the event on her Instagram Stories account, sharing an picture of Wade posing up coming to his present.

“Happy Father’s Day @dwyanewade,” she wrote. “We (heart) you.”

The star also posted an picture of her partner and father.

“My favorite fathers,” she captioned the shot. “The way you both show up time and time again for us. The way you both lead with your own mistakes. The way you both look for ways to be better men, husbands, allies, and most importantly, fathers. I love you both. My favorite dads in the world.”