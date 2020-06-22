Fujifilm’s webcam app supports more cameras today and macOS soon

Fujifilm just lately joined Canon and Panasonic in creating an app to allow you use its substantial-finish cameras as substantial-high quality webcams, but Mac end users have been left out — Fujifilm X Webcam has so far been Windows-only. That is altering subsequent month, however, as the firm has confirmed that the device will get Mac assistance in mid-July.

Fujifilm is also expanding the variety of X-series mirrorless cameras that function with Fujifilm X Webcam. New firmware for the X-T200 and X-A7 is out today, letting you hook up every camera above USB for webcam performance. That brings the complete variety of supported X-series cameras to eight, like the X-H1, X-Pro2, X-Pro3, X-T2, X-T3, and X-T4. Fujifilm X Webcam also performs with all 3 GFX medium format cameras.