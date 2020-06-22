France Brings 10 Children of French Jihadists Home From Syria

PARIS — France on Monday brought household 10 kids of French jihadists who had been caught in sprawling detention camps in northeastern Syria given that at least the collapse of the Islamic State final yr.

The French foreign ministry mentioned it had made a decision on repatriation due to the fact of “the situation of these particularly vulnerable young children.” About 270 kids of French citizens stay in Syria, in accordance to rights groups, which argue that this leaves the kids at threat of sickness and radicalization.

About 900 kids from Western nations which includes France, Belgium, Canada and Australia are nevertheless caught in the camps, which sprung up to hold family members of Islamic State fighters who survived the battles with Kurdish-led fighters and a United States-led military coalition aimed at destroying the so-identified as caliphate.

But given that the jihadists misplaced their ultimate foothold in Syria in March 2019, numerous Western nations have resisted calls from the Kurdish-led forces that run the camps to repatriate their citizens, saying they do not want to deliver household folks who chose to join a terrorist organization.