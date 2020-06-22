Fortnite removes police cars in apparent response to Black Lives Matter movement

Police cars can no longer be observed in “Fortnite,” a move that appears to have been created with the launch of Chapter two, Season three.

Reddit user Ovacq very first observed there have been no additional police cars on the map, taking a screenshot of a normal automobile observed in the game. A single consumer advised they consider utilizing a Junk Rift, an item that has given that been eliminated from the major game but can be applied in Inventive mode. The Junk Rift at times has a police automobile fall from the sky.

“A police car appears in the rift, but when it falls, it turns into a default car,” Ovacq writes.

A Twitter consumer was in a position to show that visually.

Epic Video games has not launched any official statement on the elimination of police cars in “Fortnite.”

Even so, “a person familiar with the game’s development” informed the Wall Street Journal that the game is staying cautious.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a political statement,” the person told WSJ. “I think it’s just us being sensitive about the issues many people in our audience are dealing with.”

“Fortnite” has teased this season that end users will be in a position to drive cars at some stage. So, as other people have pointed out, the optics of shooting a person within of a police automobile would not be a fantastic seem for the game. So the developers made a decision it’d be very best to eliminate them at the second. In preceding seasons of “Fortnite,” police cars would sit nonetheless on the map for end users to acquire metal from.

Epic Video games not long ago launched a statement about the occasions that unfolded in the U.S. not long ago when they announced the delay of Chapter two, Season three.

“Recent events are a heavy reminder of ongoing injustices in society, from the denial of basic human rights to the impact of racism both overt and subtle against people of color. We’re acutely aware of the pain our friends, families, team members, players, and communities are experiencing,” Epic Video games said June three. “We believe in equality and justice, diversity and inclusion, and that these fundamentals are above politics.”