Former Mixer employee accuses management of racism, causing top streamers to leave

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
5

Former Mixer employee Milan Lee shared a story Sunday about his time functioning at the corporation, saying, “this experience was the worst I’ve ever had professionally and it’s all due to racism.”

Lee worked at the streaming platform owned by Microsoft starting in 2018. In his story, he shared several circumstances when the colour of his skin grew to become a element in his get the job done setting.

“I was one of the only black people working at Mixer during my tenure,” Lee wrote. “While at a conference I was pulled aside and told that the only reason I was hired is because I am ‘street smart.’ The first thing that popped into my head at the time was affirmative action. I believed I was only hired to meet a diversity goal because I was black.”

Lee said he was ready to brush some factors aside, but 1 incident was as well a lot to disregard. Lee claimed his manager applied an inappropriate analogy involving slavery.

“Time goes by and we are in an internal meeting discussing projects we wanted to execute,” Lee wrote. “My manager decided to give us an analogy, that analogy was, ‘I’m in between a rock and a hard place. What I mean is all the partners are my slaves, I own their content. I control their success on our platform. For me I am the slave master, I own partners.’ Immediately I got angry, pissed off and honestly I didn’t want to work at Microsoft/Mixer anymore.”

Lee said he reported the knowledge to a “skip level manager,” but no action was taken. Lee said he then brought his feedback to HR as very well as the legal workforce to start off an investigation. He said the investigation discovered his manager was not guilty of wrongdoing.

“One of the main people calling the shots has zero respect for any partner not their platform,” Lee wrote. “She believes you all are slaves and she owns your future and content. I stood up to her because I refused to let anyone be classified as such and I hope no partners feel bad I did so.”

Mixer responded to the allegations in a Twitter response.

Following Lee’s story, various other streamers mentioned they would postpone their streams right up until anything was fixed. Mixer’s most recognizable streamers Shroud and Ninja have not nevertheless made official statements on the problem. Ninja’s “about” area on Twitch now incorporates the game “Valorant,” which was launched very well right after he switched platforms, major some speculation as to no matter if he’ll switch back. His Mixer web page reads “No stream | Updates soon.”

When Ninja and Shroud have remained silent, other streamers on the platform voiced their ideas.

