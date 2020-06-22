Former Football Star Max Tuerk Dies at 26 While Hiking With His Family

Supporters of football are mourning the death of Max Tuerk.

In a statement shared on Sunday, Tuerk’s loved ones confirmed that the 26-12 months-old died on June 20, 2020 although hiking with his dad and mom on a “favorite” trail in the Cleveland Nationwide Forest. “Max loved his teammates, coaches and schools,” the loved ones shared. “Max was a loving son and older brother and his passing leaves a giant hole in our hearts. His strength and work ethic is an inspiration to many.”

No more information have been made available on the trigger of death.

The USC Athletics Twitter account also shared the information of Max’s death in a tweet which go through, “The #TrojanFamily is terribly saddened by the news of Tuerk’s passing, gone too soon at the age of 26, and our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with his family.”

Clay Helton, who was named head coach of the Trojans in 2015, described Tuerk as an “incredible person, teammate and Trojan,” in a message posted to his Twitter.