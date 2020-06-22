Fire Hydrant Crash Causes Geyser In Northridge, Leaves 1 Injured – Los Angeles

NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) — A two-automobile crash brought about a geyser in Northridge on Sunday evening and flooded streets.

One particular of the autos careened into a fire hydrant right after a collision, sending water bursting into the air and swiftly pooling up at the intersection of Parthenia and Corbin.

At least one particular individual was harm in the crash but she was aware.

Water continued to spray from the fire hydrant for much more than an hour right after the original crash.

Los Angeles Fire Division and Los Angeles and Los Angeles Division of Water and Energy officials had been on the scene.

Please check out back for updates.