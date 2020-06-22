Fire burning at hazmat facility at US air base on Okinawa

Footage on Japanese tv showed thick gray plumes of smoke billowing from the creating, known as the 18th wing Hazardous Resources Pharmacy. The spot was closed off and personnel in the spot have been evacuated as firefighters get the fire underneath management, the statement explained. It explained no injuries have been reported.

The bring about of the fire is unknown, the statement explained. Kadena is the greatest U.S. air base in the Far East.

Additional than half of about 50,000 U.S. troops in Japan are stationed on Okinawa underneath a bilateral protection pact. Several residents on Okinawa have prolonged complained about environmental hazard, noise and crime linked to the base.

Environmental affect of what comes about at U.S. bases has been a key concern on Okinawa. In April, much more than 140 tons of fire-fighting foams believed to have cancer-leading to substances leaked out of the Marine Air Station Futenma at the center of a relocation dispute. The Defense Ministry final month explained its water sampling effects showed no key difficulties.