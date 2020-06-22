Famous Films That Almost Had Sequels

2000’s Gladiator was a box workplace smash that also won Ideal Image at the Academy Awards, so it need to come as no shock that there was curiosity in generating a sequel. There was just 1 big difficulty — Russell Crowe’s gladiator, Maximus, died at the finish of the movie.

To get all around this difficulty, the film’s producers and writers explored generating a sequel set 15 many years later on that would target on a grown-up Lucius. This plan, nonetheless, misplaced its luster when it ended up currently being much more about the corruption of Rome than, you know, gladiators.

That’s when Russell Crowe stepped in. He was interested in taking part in Maximus yet again, and considered there could be a way to do it by exploring the Romans’ beliefs about the afterlife. So, along with director Ridley Scott, he employed Nick Cave (yes, the musician turned filmmaker) to create a script. The end result was rather out there to say the least, and concerned the Roman gods sending Maximus back to earth to destroy Jesus (yes, truly) in advance of, as Cave informed Marc Maron on his podcast, Maximus gets to be “this eternal warrior and it ends with this 20-minute war scene which follows all the wars in history, right up to Vietnam and all that sort of stuff and it was wild.” (You can read through the script right here.)

Crowe and Scott determined not to proceed with that script, but a sequel is not off the table. Presently, a sequel yet again focusing on Lucius is in growth.