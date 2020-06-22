Fabolous Announces New Baby On The Way With Long-Term Girlfriend Emily B, “Got The Best Gift Ever For Father’s Day!”

Father’s Day came with plenty of joy, pleasure, bliss, and even pregnancy announcements. Fabolous took to Instagram to share that he was expecting a little one with his extended phrase girlfriend, Emily B.

He wrote, “Got the best gift ever for Father’s Day #GirlDad.”

The two have been with each other for additional than 10 many years. They share two sons with each other. Emily has an grownup daughter Taina from a preceding partnership.

Back in 2018, the two have been concerned in a domestic dispute. Reportedly Fantastic knocked out Emily’s front teeth, through an altercation.

Fabolous was arrested but Emily refused to testify towards him. So, the expenses have been dropped.

Very good to see these two in a superior room. We’ll retain you up to date, Roomies.