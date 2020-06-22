Experts abroad watch U.S. coronavirus case numbers with alarm

“I can’t imagine what it must be like having to go to work knowing it’s unsafe,” Wiles stated of the U.S.-broad financial reopening. “It’s hard to see how this ends. There are just going to be more and more people infected, and more and more deaths. It’s heartbreaking.”

China’s actions in excess of the previous week stand in stark contrast to these of the United States. In the wake of a new cluster of additional than 150 new situations that emerged in Beijing, authorities sealed off neighborhoods, launched a mass testing campaign and imposed travel restrictions.

Meanwhile, President Trump maintains that the United States will not shut down a 2nd , even though a surge in situations has persuaded governors in some states, like Arizona, to back off their opposition to necessary encounter coverings in public.

