Ex-police officer J Alexander Kueng, charged over Floyd’s death, confronted shopping in viral video

1 of the police officers charged over the death of George Floyd in the US has been confronted although shopping for groceries.

J. Alexander Kueng was a single of 4 folks charged right after Mr Floyd’s death.

Mr Floyd’s death was captured on video by bystanders, sparking widespread protests and calls for police reform across the US and internationally.

The new video displays Mr Kueng shopping at what the poster claimed was Cub Meals in Plymouth, Minnesota.

The lady – who the poster claimed was his sister – accused Mr Kueng of killing Mr Floyd in “cold blood”.

Mr Kueng does not communicate considerably in the video, saying he can “understand” the woman’s anger.

“Sorry you feel that way,” he stated.

He did not reply when asked if he felt any remorse over Mr Floyd’s death, or if he needed to apologise.

“You will be going back to jail,” the lady stated.

The video has been shared far more than 44,000 instances.

The footage of Mr Floyd’s death showed then-police officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee on Mr Floyd’s neck although he was on the ground outdoors a police car.

Mr Floyd repeatedly stated he could not breathe and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Mr Chauvin was charged with 2nd-degree murder. The other 3 officers at the scene, Mr Kueng amongst them, have been charged with aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder.

Mr Chauvin’s bail was set at US$one.25 million ($one.eight million). Like his 3 colleagues, he was provided a lowered bail if he agrees to specified situations, which include that he not perform in safety or law enforcement, not have speak to with Mr Floyd’s relatives, not depart Minnesota and surrender all firearms and permits.

If he posts bail, his release would be supervised.