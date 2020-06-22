ESPY Award winners 2020: Full results, highlights, best moments from the ESPYs

ESPN moved up its yearly ESPY Awards present from the MLB All-Star break to Father’s Day evening this yr and altered the concentrate from athletic achievement to social achievement.

The COVID-19 outbreak has canceled, delayed and threatened sporting occasions and seasons because March. Americans’ reactions to the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor have improved the wish for alterations in race relations. Sunday’s two-hour present acknowledged these narratives and supplied recognition to persons in the sports activities planet who have been dedicated to neighborhood support in the past yr.

A record of the most prominent ESPY Award winners in 2020:

Muhammad Ali Sports activities Humanitarian Award

Nelson Cruz, Twins (MLB)

En primer lugar, agradezco a Dios por darme la oportunidad de hacer lo que amo.

También le doy las gracias a mis padres que me enseñaron que dar a los demás es mejor que recibir. pic.twitter.com/PJ7vqjPhC1 — Nelson Cruz (@ncboomstick23) June 22, 2020

Sports activities Humanitarian Staff of the Yr

Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)

Cannot-Cease-Viewing Second

Thomas “Snacks” Lee, Jackson State (NCAA basketball)

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance

Taquarius “TQ” Wair

Pat Tillman Award for Services

Kim Clavel (Boxing)

Kim Clavel was on the verge of a boxing breakthrough, but when the coronavirus pandemic struck, she place one particular profession aside for a different. Tonight, she accepts the Pat Tillman Award for Services at the #ESPYS. pic.twitter.com/PZk8Sctxs8 — ESPN (@espn) June 22, 2020

Arthur Ashe Courage Award

Kevin Enjoy, Cavaliers (NBA)

Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award

Joe Aputo, Batouly Camara, Ally Friedman, Javonn Islar, Chelsea Quito, Elijah Murphy, Niah Woods

The evening also integrated a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant by Snoop Dogg and a Black Lives Matter-themed introduction from co-hosts Russell Wilson, Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird.