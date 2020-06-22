ESPY Award winners 2020: Full results, highlights, best moments from the ESPYs

ESPN moved up its yearly ESPY Awards demonstrate from the MLB All-Star break to Father’s Day evening this 12 months and modified the emphasis from athletic achievement to social achievement.

The COVID-19 outbreak has canceled, delayed and threatened sporting occasions and seasons considering that March. Americans’ reactions to the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor have greater the wish for improvements in race relations. Sunday’s two-hour demonstrate acknowledged people narratives and supplied recognition to individuals in the sports activities planet who have been dedicated to local community support in the preceding 12 months.

A checklist of the most prominent ESPY Award winners in 2020:

Muhammad Ali Sports activities Humanitarian Award

Nelson Cruz, Twins (MLB)

En primer lugar, agradezco a Dios por darme la oportunidad de hacer lo que amo.

También le doy las gracias a mis padres que me enseñaron que dar a los demás es mejor que recibir. pic.twitter.com/PJ7vqjPhC1 — Nelson Cruz (@ncboomstick23) June 22, 2020

Sports activities Humanitarian Staff of the Yr

Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)

Can not-End-Viewing Second

Thomas “Snacks” Lee, Jackson State (NCAA basketball)

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance

Taquarius “TQ” Wair

Pat Tillman Award for Services

Kim Clavel (Boxing)

Kim Clavel was on the verge of a boxing breakthrough, but when the coronavirus pandemic struck, she place one particular profession aside for a different. Tonight, she accepts the Pat Tillman Award for Services at the #ESPYS. pic.twitter.com/PZk8Sctxs8 — ESPN (@espn) June 22, 2020

Arthur Ashe Courage Award

Kevin Adore, Cavaliers (NBA)

Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award

Joe Aputo, Batouly Camara, Ally Friedman, Javonn Islar, Chelsea Quito, Elijah Murphy, Niah Woods

The evening also incorporated a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant by Snoop Dogg and a Black Lives Matter-themed introduction from co-hosts Russell Wilson, Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird.