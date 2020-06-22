Elizabeth Hurley’s Ex and Producer Steve Bing Dead at 55 in Apparent Suicide

Steve Bing, the producer behind Rock the Kasbah and Guidelines Will not Apply, has died, E! Information confirmed. The movie producer was 55.

In accordance to a statement from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Workplace, authorities responded to a death positioned in Century City, Calif on Monday, June 22. “The decedent was pronounced dead at the scene,” the spokesperson stated, including that it occurred at about one p.m. PST.

Authorities have not confirmed the individual’s identity, but Deadline and TMZ cite law enforcement sources that state Bing died immediately after jumping off a Century City constructing.

Bing is survived by his two young children, Damian Hurley, whom he shared from a earlier romance with Elizabeth Hurley and daughter Kira Bonder, whom he shared with former professional tennis player Lisa Bonder.

He was the founder of Shangri-La Enjoyment, an organization with interests in house, building, enjoyment and music.