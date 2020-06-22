East Canyon Fire west of Durango burns nearly 3,000 acres, is 79% contained

A nearly three,000-acre wildfire west of Durango was about 79% contained Monday as fire crews continued to battle the blaze.

The East Canyon Fire, which started June 14, has burned about two,905 acres, in accordance to a statement from the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Workforce, which stated fire crews had been creating “good progress” on containing the fire.

On Monday, about 362 firefighters will operate to extinguish sizzling spots on the south and west sides of the fire, in accordance to the statement. The north and east sides of the fire are completely contained.

The fire was started off by lightning.

