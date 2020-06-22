Dua Lipa Shares Sweet Birthday Message to Her “Love” Anwar Hadid

Anwar Hadid is acquiring a good deal of appreciate from Dua Lipa on his exclusive day.

The model, who is the younger brother of Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, is celebrating his 21st birthday nowadays! In honor of the event, Anwar’s girlfriend, singer Dua Lipa, took to social media to send him a sweet message.

Along with a series of pictures of the couple, the “Break My Heart” artist wrote, “Happy Birthday to my loveeee, my light n best goat daddy there is!!! Everything is better with you.”

It really is been about one particular 12 months due to the fact Dua and Anwar very first sparked romance rumors, when they had been spotted packing on the PDA at the British Summer season Time Music Festival in London. A handful of months later on, the couple manufactured their debut at New York Trend Week.

When appearing on an episode of View What Comes about Reside not long ago, Dua talked to host Andy Cohen about how her connection with Anwar very first commenced.