Drake’s Team Reacts to Swizz Beatz’s Apology for Calling Drake ‘P***y’

A 2013 collaboration song among Drake and Busta Rhymes was leaked on the web on June 17, and Swizz Beatz was not always thrilled about it. Expressing his ideas on the predicament in the course of an Instagram Reside with Busta on Saturday, June 20, Swizz took a critical jab at the “In My Feelings” hitmaker.

“Because at the end of the day, n****s is p***y for real. What’s up? Pop off. Let’s go,” Swizz mentioned of Drake. Busta, then, appeared to defend Drake and explained to Swizz, “He did not come to me to make a record with me. He wished to do [producer J Dilla’s] beat. Dilla beats. Which is what it was about. Which is all I am saying.”

Even so, that did not persuade Swizz. “My whole energy was based on something that got leaked that you couldn’t put out no matter what the circumstances is,” Swizz added. “But it really is amazing. Which is a tiny child. Which is a man. Which is a tiny man. … It is no personalized points … If it was personalized we would shoot your plane out the sky.”

His statement earned him some backlash from Web consumers, prompting the husband of Alicia Keys to challenge an apology. Backtracking on his earlier remarks, Swizz admitted in a video on Instagram, “I was in the wrong space. I was in the wrong energy.”

“I hate that my kids and other people got to see me be on that side. I was a little excited and I definitely spoke on something that I definitely shouldn’t have spoken on,” he additional. “Although I might feel a certain way about a certain person and different things like that, as a G, I’m man enough to say that I did that on a platform that I wasn’t supposed to. I wouldn’t respect somebody else if they did that like that.”

When Drake has nevertheless to comment on the matter, 1 of his pals took to his account to react to Swizz’s apology. “We don’t need no apology,” Chubbss wrote, tagging Swizz’s Instagram account. “It’s clear you don’t like us, so act the same way when you see us. P***y.”