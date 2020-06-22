Drake’s Fans Drag Pusha T for Posing With Cop at a BLM Event

Instagram

The rapper is attending a Black Lives Matter motion in Petersburgh alongside some other musicians such as Trey Songz when he is observed posing for a image with the cops.

Pusha T could require to study the area. The rapper was between the stars who demonstrate help to the Black Lives Matter motion as he attended an occasion for it in Petersburgh. Even so, he landed in scorching soon after he was observed taking a image with police at the Sunday, June 21 occasion.

Alongside Trey Songz and other musicians, King Push took component in “Feed Your City” challenge in which they handed out foods to residents. Although it was a good point of him, persons weren’t content with his selection to pose for a photograph op with a police officer when the protests commenced soon after a Minneapolis police officer murdered unarmed black guy George Floyd.

Drake‘s followers apparently noticed this as an chance to get a jab at Pusha taking into consideration the two stars’ longtime beef. “Now they even,” a fan captioned a photograph comparison of Drake’s blackface and Pusha’s photograph with cops. An individual else additional, “If Drake was to ever put out another Pusha T diss this would be the perfect artwork.”

“drake just won the beef with Pusha T retroactively. No bars can defend you from posting up with 12,” 1 consumer wrote. Meanwhile, 1 man or woman demanded an explanation from Pusha.

Even so, some other individuals did not believe it was a correct comparison. “How tf are you gonna compare Drake in BLACKFACE to Pusha T taking a picture with someone at a community service event????” 1 fan questioned. “All this pic tells me is that you drake stans couldn’t wait for pusha to slip up. This is nowhere near close,” a different 1 additional.

“Pusha T has a ‘Feed Your City’ Challenge going on. He was giving out food in his home state of Virginia with Trey songz.Yall really reaching with this one, and yall really still hurt that Drake got bodied. Lol,” mentioned 1 other fan. “hell no lmaoooo pusha T was feeding the local community what was drake doing?” asked a different man or woman with a consumer identified as Drake’s followers “delusional.”