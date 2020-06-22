Drake’s Camp Rejects Swizz Beatz’s Apology!!

Bradley Lamb
Swizz Beatz apologized for calling Drake a “p*ssy” for the duration of a current Instagram Reside session — but it seems that Drake’s camp is not prepared to forgive him.

A member of Drake’s OVO group, Chubbs responded to the apology on Instagram Story:

“We don’t need no apology. It’s clear you don’t like us so act that same way when you see us. P*ssy,” the publish reads.

