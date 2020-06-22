Drake’s Camp Rejects Swizz Beatz’s Apology!!

Swizz Beatz apologized for calling Drake a “p*ssy” for the duration of a current Instagram Reside session — but it seems that Drake’s camp is not prepared to forgive him.

A member of Drake’s OVO group, Chubbs responded to the apology on Instagram Story:

“We don’t need no apology. It’s clear you don’t like us so act that same way when you see us. P*ssy,” the publish reads.

Yet another Drake affiliate, Television Gucci also responded:

“I don’t want to get it misconstrued,” Busta stated for the duration of a conversation on Reside about Drake with Swizz. “He did not come to me to make a record with me. He desired to do [J Dilla’s] beat. Dilla beats. Which is what it was about. Which is all I am saying.”

Swizz did not hear any excuses on behalf of Drake:

“Because at the end of the day, n*ggas is p*ssy for real. What’s up? Pop off. Let’s go,” Swizz stated.